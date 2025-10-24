'Inauspicious' Sydney record awaits India in ODI series finale as visitors aim to avoid whitewash India were found wanting in the first two ODIs against Australia in Perth and Adelaide and the hosts sealed the series with a game in hand. Sydney hosts the series finale and let's just say, India will be better off with a win as they look to avoid a series defeat on Saturday.

Sydney:

The long wait of seeing the two Indian experienced stars back in national colours for India was quickly punctured by the Australian pacers in the first couple of ODIs and even though Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer scored a few runs in the second game, the visitors have already lost the series but have some pride to play for in the decider. However, Sydney might not be the best venue to play a must-win encounter in for India, given the Men in Blue's poor record at the venue in the 50-over format.

India have played as many as 22 ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting back in 1980 until November 2020, when they last played a couple of 50-over matches there and lost both. 16 defeats in 22 matches is the worst record for the Indian team at any venue in Australia in ODIs, with their most recent win in Sydney being in 2016, nine years ago.

India have won just five ODIs in Sydney and will have to find inspiration among themselves to be able to turn the history and current form around. The wickets in Perth and Adelaide had something in them early on and losing both the tosses didn't help. India lost multiple wickets in the powerplay, the subsequent rearguard action was slow and despite a better outing in Adelaide, compared to the opening game, the Men in Blue were always playing a catch-up in terms of getting to a competitive first innings score.

Sydney might offer a balanced wicket, similar to Adelaide but the team will be wary of what to do in New South Wales, given the wounds of the 2015 World Cup semi-final loss at the venue are still fresh in everyone's minds. Having batted first twice, India will be keen to have a score in front of them and chase it down but if it's a batting paradise and Australia run away with the game, then what happens?

Virat Kohli is yet to fire and the spotlight will be on him as well, going into the decider with three ducks. But if India win, that will be a bigger highlight, given that Australia will be itching to get their first-ever whitewash over their opponents on Saturday.