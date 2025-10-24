Pakistan pulls out from Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 in India The Pakistan Hockey Federation took centre stage and announced that they will be pulling out of the upcoming Junio Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 that is slated to be held in India due to the political tension between the two countries.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Pakistan announced that they will be withdrawing from the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 that is being hosted by India. The tournament is slated to be held in November-December 2025, and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) officially confirmed Pakistan’s stance.

Furthermore, the FIH also stated that Pakistan’s announcement in the tournament will be announced. Notably, the competition is slated to be held from November 28 to December 28 in Chennai and Madurai.

It is interesting to note that Pakistan’s decision to withdraw most likely stems from the deteriorated political relations between India and Pakistan. Ever since the heinous Pahalgam attack and India’s swift reply with Operation Sindoor, the two countries have been at odds with each other.

Additionally, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Rana Mujahid opined that the current situation is not conducive, even when talking about the situation between the two sides in cricket in the Asia Cup 2025.

“Yes, we feel the situation is not conducive under the current situation, The recent Asia Cup cricket event has proved that India has extreme emotions against Pakistan. Their players did not shake hands with our players and then they refused to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, which was shameful. We cannot send our players to a country which has so much negative emotions,” Rana Mujahid was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

FIH released a statement relation to Pakistan’s withdrawal

The FIH took centre stage and released a statement where they informed that the Pakistan Hockey Federation informed them about their decision to withdraw and even stated that an announcement for the replacement team will be made soon.

“We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that its team, initially qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, won’t participate eventually. The team replacing Pakistan for this event will be announced soon,” the FIH said in a statement, according to PTI. Speaking of the side’s recent performance, Pakistan featured in the 2021 edition of the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar but ended up finishing in 11th place after failing to put in a good performance.

Also Read: