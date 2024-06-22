IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India women vs South Africa women 3rd ODI

Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Indian women's cricket pulled off a memorable four-run win while defending 325 runs in the second ODI game and sealed a three-match series win against South Africa women in Bengaluru.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2024 21:00 IST
IN-W vs SA-W dream11 prediction
Image Source : PTI Indian players celebrating during the IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI game in Bengaluru on June 22

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: India women's cricket team will target a clean sweep when they meet South Africa in their third and final ODI match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, June 22. 

India secured a series win after a thrilling and memorable 4-run win in the second ODI. Smriti Mandhana and Hamranpreet Kaur registered grilling centuries to help India post a huge total of 325, their third-highest in 50-over cricket and then bowled impressed late in the game to restrict the Proteas to 321. 

After a big loss in the first game, South Africa improved their game in the second fixture despite conceding 325 runs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt and star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp recorded brilliant hundreds but fell four runs short. 

Match Details:

Match: 3rd ODI match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

Date & Time: Sunday, Jun 23, 01:30 PM IST 

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sune Luus

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma (VC), Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Asha Sobhana

IN-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Smriti Mandhana: The star Indian batter ended her century drought by smashing 117 runs in the first ODI against  South Africa and then carried out that momentum by smashing 136 runs in the second game, her highest score in ODI cricket.

Laura Wolvaardt: The South African skipper top-scored with an unbeaten 135 runs off 135 balls in the second ODI to return to form. Wolvaardt has established herself as one of the best batters in 50-over cricket and will be a safe captaincy pick for the upcoming game.

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs:

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

