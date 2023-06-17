'Impossible...' - MSK Prasad refutes Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 selection allegations

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MSK Prasad

Former India selector MSK Prasad has quashed the allegations of Ambati Rayudu who recently stated that he wasn't selected in the World Cup 2019 team as he had issues with one of the members of the selection committee. He was indirectly taking a dig at the then chief national selector MSK Prasad under whom he had played back in 2005-06 for Andhra.

Prasad has now opened up on the matter stating that there is no room for personal biases while picking an Indian team for a World Cup. He also added that it is impossible for one selector to make decisions with five other including a captain in the room.

"There is no way personal bias can come in the way of selection of the national team. One selector's perceived or alleged bias cannot influence the selection outcome because there would be five others in a selection meeting. Every selection or non-selection is a collective decision," Prasad said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

The other members in the selection committee then were Devang Gandhi, Gagan Khoda, Sarandeep Singh, and Jatin Paranjpe. However, Prasad didn't reveal what was actually discussed in the meeting saying that it would be unethical of him to do so.

As far as Rayudu is concerned, in an interview to a Telugu TV channel recently, he stated that he wouldn't have had any problem if the selectors had picked a like-for-like batter instead of him. But the fact they went for an all-rounder like Vijay Shankar to bat at number four irked him.

"The team needed a No. 4 batsman. By dispensing with that requirement and going for an all-rounder instead, they missed the main point. If they had taken a batsman like Rahane (Ajinkya) or some other experienced batsman, it would be understandable. The No 4 batsman is needed to both block one end and score runs depending on the situation," Rayudu had said.

