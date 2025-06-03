Imane Khelif's leaked medical reports claim she is 'biologically male' The chromosome analysis from Imane Khelif's report was allegedly conducted in March 2023 during the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. As per the medical reports, she has male chromosomes.

New Delhi:

In a surprising development, Olympic champion Imane Khelif's leaked medical reports have claimed that she is biologically male. As per a report of the New York Post, the document, from the Dr Lal PathLabs, indicates that Khelif possesses XY chromosomes, typically associated with male biology. This finding has raised questions about her eligibility to compete in women's boxing events.

The chromosome analysis was reportedly conducted in March 2023 during the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. Based on these results, Khelif was disqualified from the competition by the International Boxing Association (IBA). However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed her to compete at the Olympics, considering that she has a female identity written on her passport.

The leaked report has intensified debates over gender eligibility in sports. Critics argue that Khelif's participation in women's boxing may compromise fairness and safety, while supporters emphasise her legal recognition as female and the IOC's clearance for her to compete. World Boxing, the new governing body for the sport, has announced mandatory genetic testing for female athletes over 18, which could affect Khelif's future participation.

Khelif has consistently denied claims questioning her gender identity and has taken action against individuals and entities she accuses of cyberbullying. She included the names of author J.K. Rowling and entrepreneur Elon Musk in a lawsuit. She maintains her commitment to competing and defending her rights in the sport.

The situation underscores the complexities surrounding gender classification in competitive sports and the challenges in balancing inclusivity with fairness. As discussions continue, sports organizations face increasing pressure to establish clear and consistent policies regarding athlete eligibility