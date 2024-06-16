Imad Wasim wants Pakistan to 'get rid of fear of failure' to achieve 'results beyond limits'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Imad Wasim.

Pakistan's star allrounder Imad Wasim believes that Pakistan need to "get rid of the fear of failure' to bring back their glory days of yesteryear.

Imad, 35, feels that Pakistan have "good" players who are capable of playing any brand of cricket but they have to "play fire with fire" to maximize their true potential.

"It's all your mindset. What mindset do you want to play the game with? You either play fire with fire, or you play your way. I personally believe that you should play fire with fire. And even if you lose, you can sit down and say to yourself that on that day we were not good enough," Imad was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on the eve of Pakistan's T20 World Cup fixture against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida.

Pakistan have already been eliminated from the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup following dismal performances against the USA and India and there are talks of major changes in the team once they head back home.

However, Imad opined that personnel change won't change anything instead the players who are a part of the squad need to bring a change in their mindset to achieve things beyond their limits.

"The problem is our team is so good, our players are so good, that we are good enough to play any kind of cricket. We haven't tried that but the thing is you have to try that, you have to get rid of the fear of failure," said Imad.

"In everything - batting, bowling, fielding, you have to get rid of fear of failure. Personnel change doesn't change anything, just changing the mindset can change a lot of things. The same ball can be hit for a six, a four, a single, and that same ball can take a wicket and be a dot ball," he added.

Imad also recollected the time when Pakistan used to "rule in T20 cricket" and stressed bringing a change in approach to achieve the desired results in the upcoming ICC events.

"We compete with the world's best teams. Their mindset has changed over time. We used to rule in T20 cricket. I think we have moved back a little now. Maybe our mindset (needs a change) - in all three areas. I won't say any one area," he mentioned.

"If you change the mind of the player, you can achieve things beyond your limits. I always believe in this. You can talk a lot, but it is what it is - today, we are out of the tournament and whatever happens in the next World Cup, whoever plays, however they play, I think if we go with the right approach, the results will be better for us."