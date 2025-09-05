If India fail to win Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav might lose T20I captaincy, says Monty Panesar: Exclusive Former England cricketer, in an exclusive interview with India TV, stated that if Suryakumar Yadav fails to prove his mettle as captain in the upcoming Asia Cup, he can lose the leadership role to Shubman Gill, who then can go on to become an all-format skipper.

New Delhi:

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya was deemed the favourite to replace the legendary cricketer as captain in the shortest format of the game. However, the selectors and the team management were not convinced of his availability throughout, and for the same reason, Suryakumar Yadav was handed the baton.

So far, the Mumbai-born has done a tremendous job as captain in the shortest format, which includes winning series against Australia, South Africa and England. However, former England cricketer and member of the Ashes-winning squad Monty Panesar believes that if India fail to win the upcoming Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9, Suryakumar may end up losing his captaincy.

After Rohit announced his Test retirement, Shubman Gill was announced new captain. Under his leadership, India played some brilliant cricket in England, as the five-match Test series ended in a 2-2 draw. Leading a young bunch, Shubman led from the front, and his captaincy was highly appreciated. So much so, that many expect Gill to be captain of the ODI team as well, once Rohit calls his time from the format.

Panesar, in the meantime, added that Gill can very well replace Suryakumar ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, if the Men in Blue fail to clinch the Asia Cup in the UAE.

“Shubman Gill has great potential to captain India in all three formats. If Suryakumar Yadav doesn’t perform well in T20s or fails to win the Asia Cup, I think the selectors may move on from him and hand the white-ball captaincy to Gill. Once Rohit Sharma steps aside, it’s very likely that Gill will lead across formats,” Panesar told India TV in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the DPL.

Panesar expects 6-8 DPL stars to earn IPL contracts in 2026

Panesar was highly impressed with some of the local cricketers in the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League. He believes Central Delhi Kings pacer Money Grewal, who finished as the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets, is expected to earn an IPL contract in the following year. The former cricketer also noted that at least 6-8 cricketers might find a team in the cash-rich league.

“Yeah, there are some really talented youngsters here. Rounak is a very good spinner and he can definitely get a contract in the IPL. Money Grewal will definitely get a contract. He’s a brilliant bowler, he has done really, really well. I’ve also been very impressed with Rahat and Jonty Sidhu. Honestly, I think at least 6 to 8 players from this tournament have what it takes to make it to the IPL,” Panesar said.