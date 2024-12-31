'If I play good cricket, I don't need PR': MS Dhoni opens on social media distance during playing days

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni.

Legendary former Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has opened up on how he used to stay away from social media despite his managers pushing him to leverage his activities on it.

Dhoni and social media are things of two different boats. The former India captain used to stay away from social media during his playing days.

"I have never been a big fan of social media, throughout I had different managers and they used to keep me pushing. I started playing in 2004, so Twitter and Instagram was getting popular and the managers were saying you should do some PR build, this and that, but I had the same answer if I play good cricket I don't need PR," Dhoni said on the latest episode of 'Tread Talks' of Eurogrip Tyres.

"So it was always if I have something I will put if if don't have I won't. I take stress away, I am not worried about who has how many followers, who is doing what because I know if I take care of cricket then everything will else will take care of itself," he added.

The former Chennai Super Kings captain also gave an update on his fitness ahead of IPL 2025. "I am not fit as I used to be, lot of efforts now needs to be there on what you are eating and I am doing very specific thing to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers so our requirements are not that intense," he said on his fitness.

"What really helps me is playing a lot of sports in between eating and going to the gym. So whenever I get time I like to play a lot of different sports, maybe tennis, badminton, for football, that keep me engaged. That's the best way of being in touch with fitness," he said.

Dhoni also said that he does not miss International cricket as he thinks he has done his work when he donned the Indian jersey for 15 years. "I thought I would get more time, but sadly, I haven't got much time. I don't miss international cricket because I always believe you know you think about everything then you take a decision.

"Once you have taken a decision no point really thinking about that. So I am very happy with God's grace whatever I was able to do for my country. Other than that it has been fun. I have been able to spend a lot of time with friends, I can do a lot more motorcycle rides, not the long ones, that's something very close to my heart," he said.