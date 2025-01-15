'If I don't deserve to be in the XI...': R Ashwin on 'farewell Test' hullabaloo and having 'no regrets'

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI R Ashwin retired from international cricket after the end of the third Test between India and Australia at Gabba

Former India off-spinner and a Test legend, R Ashwin, opened up on hanging his boots when the time was right not forcing on a farewell game despite knowing that he still could have played a few more games at the highest level. Ashwin was talking to the journalist Vimal Kumar on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat' where he was quizzed about not wanting a farewell Test and the senior all-rounder responded saying that he didn't want it at the expense of disturbing the team's balance and the playing XI.

"I feel this 'farewell' Test is not at all required. Now say, I want to play a farewell Test but I don't deserve to play that game. Just imagine, I am getting to play just because it is my farewell Test, I wouldn't want that at any cost. I still think I could have played a little more but it is always better to finish when people ask 'why' than 'why not'?," Ashwin told Kumar in the new episode.

Ashwin mentioned that the timing of retirement and when you decide that it is the right time to go can be a bit tricky but he had no regrets because he played the game for the joy he got out of it and will continue to do so in the IPL and wherever he plays next.

Watch the video here: (7:30 onwards)

"I have played for so many years and in long careers there will always be things that will not go according to your plan. In hindsight, you can feel that you could have done this better or things could have been different but when I chose to retire, I didn't have any such thought or regret. It is all a learning for me. If things didn't go according to plan, I learned from it and even if we won, I took a learning out of that.

"I have played my cricket for the joy it gave me and will continue to play whatever's left, just for that. So don't think that way and don't plant any such seed in my head also," Ashwin added.

Ashwin, who was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, will return to his hometown-based franchise after 10 years. The tall offie ended his international career with 765 games, out of which 537 came in Tests, being the second-highest wicket-taker for India.