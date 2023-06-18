World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe thump Nepal, Windies overpower USA's little scare on opening day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zimbabwe players

World Cup Qualifier 2023: Riding on the back of twin centuries in a chase against Nepal, Zimbabwe on Sunday registered the first win in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. Chasing 291 in second innings at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams hit thunderous hundreds against Nepal to help their side register a win and start the Qualifier campaign on a high note. In another qualifier game of the day, West Indies survived a little scare from USA and defended a big 297-run total to win by 39 runs.

Both Zimbabwe and West Indies now have a win to show in their opening games. While Zimbabwe cruised to their win in a Group B game, Windies overpowered a spirited USA attack in a Group A fixture.

Zimbabwe's cakewalk win over Nepal

Zimbabwe took on Nepal at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Nepal were asked to bat first. They were good with the bat as Kushal Bhurtel starred for them. He agonisingly fell 1 runs short of his century and was the highest scorer for his team. His Knock included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Meanwhile, coming out to chase, Zimbabwe didn't leave anything for later. They kept pushing hard at the opposition and opener Ervine was a batter to watch out for. Only 2 wickets fell in the chase and Ervine hit 121 from 128 balls. Zimbabwe got another centurion in the form of Sean Williams, whose quick-fire 102 off 70 balls took the hosts over the line in the 45th over istelf.

Windies were pushed by USA

West Indies put in a big score of 297 even though not one made hundred. J Charles, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Jason Holder were all half centurions in the first innings. Coming into the chase, USA were bossed by Windies in the early part. Middle-order batter Gajanand Singh gave a scare to the former World Champions with his hundred but it was not enough to take USA over the line.

