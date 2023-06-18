ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch WI vs USA on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope

West Indies will face their first test in the form of United States of America on their road to the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, June 18. West Indies, the champion of the first two ODI World Cup tournaments, will enter the qualifiers as favorites under Shai Hope's leadership.

On the other hand, USA will be led by wicketkeeper batter Monank Patel and will be looking for a positive start to their campaign. They are outsiders when it comes to leading candidates to secure the top two spots in the qualifiers. This is the first time they are facing their neighboring nation in an ODI match and are unlikely to cause any upset.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is the West Indies vs USA ODI match?

The West Indies vs United States of America 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 18.

At what time does WI vs USA match begin?

The West Indies vs USA 1st ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Harare) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the WI vs USA ODI match being played?

The West Indies vs USA 1st ODI match will be played at Harare's Takashinga Sports Club.

Where can you watch WI vs USA ODI match on TV in India?

West Indies vs USA 1st ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch WI vs USA ODI match online in India?

One can watch the West Indies vs USA 1st ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase

USA Squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Phillip, Shayan Jahangir, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq

Latest Cricket News