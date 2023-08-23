ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-up fixtures released, India to play England in Guwahati on September 30

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India captain Rohit Sharma and England captain Jos Buttler

The ICC finally revealed warm-up fixtures details for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 23. India will play England and Netherlands in their two practice matches starting from September 29.

Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram are three venues selected to schedule ten warm-up games with each team getting to play two matches. India will play England at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on September 30 and against Netherlands at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on October 3.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play in the opening warm-up game in Guwahati on September 29. A total of three matches will be played on the opening day and the last day of the warm-up fixtures (October 3). Pakistan and five-time World Cup champions Australia will clash in the last game at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 3.

Notably, India play Netherlands in their last World Cup group-stage game in Bengaluru on November 12 and will face England in Lucknow on October 29. All games will be played at 2:00 PM IST and teams can field all players from their 15-member squad.

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures:

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Both Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati miss out on hosting the main World Cup matches but Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is picked to host Pakistan's opening two group-stage matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

