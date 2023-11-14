ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money: All You Need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has reached its business end after a total of 45 matches that entertained cricket fans across the globe. The semifinal ties have been confirmed and it's a matter of a just few days before the cricketing universe gets to see its new world champion.

Four teams are currently in contention to win the title, including hosts India, five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia, the runners-up of the previous edition New Zealand and the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa. The first semifinal of the tournament will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15 and will feature the unbeaten Indian side in action against the Kiwis.

The second semifinal fixture will host the Aussies and the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. The grand final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of a packed crowd on Sunday, November 19. Notably, the India versus New Zealand semifinal is a repeat of the semifinal fixture played in the previous edition in 2019.

All four semifinalists will push hard in the final week of the tournament as they have their eyes set on the glittering silverware on offer, the prize money up for grabs is also a motivating factor for the players to give their dead level best efforts on the field of play and bring laurels to their respective sides.

ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a whopping USD 10 million for the entire tournament. The winning team will walk away with USD 4 million and the team finishing the event as the runners-up will get USD 2 million. In addition to that, US$40,000 was awarded to teams for every win that they registered during the round-robin stage of the 50-over extravaganza.

Latest Cricket News