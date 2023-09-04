ICC World Cup 2023: India to announce squad on September 5 as fans eagerly wait on Sanju Samson's future

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson during T20I series against England in July 2022

Indian men's cricket team is set to announce the much-awaited squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 5. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson's name when India announce a 15-member squad as the wicketkeeper batter's ODI future will be determined with squad selection.

Ajit Agarkar. the chairman of the selection committee, was spotted in Pallekele during India's opening Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on September 2 and reportedly held a meeting with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. Star Sports, Asia Cup and ICC World Cup's broadcasters, revealed the date of India's squad announcement during the pre-match show before India's clash against Nepal on Monday.

India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 had a few major surprises, especially with the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer made their returns from the lengthy injuries with the former still being unfit for India's group-stage matches in Asia Cup.

Rahul is tipped to remain India's first-choice wicketkeeper option ahead of Ishan Kishan and Samson for the World Cup. Shreyas seems fully recovered from his injury and will continue to feature in the no.4 position in ODIs. However, the biggest question will be India's backup batting options as Suryakumar, Tilak and Samson all fight for one spot. Tilak is yet to make his debut in ODIs while Suryakumar has struggled considerably in 50-over cricket despite his heroics in the T20Is.

Rahul and Kishan are likely to keep the wickets for India, leaving Samson's position in question. Samson is part of India's Asia Cup squad as a travelling reserve but is unlikely to make India's 15-member squad for the World Cup. The management has shown great faith in Suryakumar and are likely to pursuit him for the mega tournament at home.

India's Probable Squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

