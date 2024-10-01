ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan live on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian women's cricket team at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE

The Indian women's cricket team will begin their campaign at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in a big encounter against New Zealand on October 4. Bangladesh and Scotland will face each other in the tournament opener in Sharjah on Thursday, October 3.

The tournament was shifted from Bangladesh to the UAE due to political unrest. Australia are the defending champions and have won the tournament on a record six occasions in eight editions. Harmanpret Kaur leads the Women in Blue who are in the hunt for the maiden ICC title. India are drawn in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

India will take on rivals Pakistan in the mouth-watering clash in Dubai on October 6 and will also face giants Australia in their last group-stage match on October 13.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 starting?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is starting on Thursday, October 3 and the final will be played on October 20.

At what time do the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches begin?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches will begin at 03:30 PM IST and 07:30 PM IST.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 venues

The ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can you watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of all matches on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 online in India?

All 23 World Cup matches are available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule