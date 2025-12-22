ICC to fund US cricketers amid major turmoil and suspension of USAC ICC has stepped in to protect USA cricketers amid USA Cricket’s suspension and bankruptcy, committing to fund and run the High Performance Programme while working with USOPC to ensure smooth preparation for global events and LA28.

Washington:

The International Cricket Council has stepped in to ensure that United States cricketers are not impacted by the ongoing administrative crisis at USA Cricket, confirming close coordination with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to protect player welfare and preparation.

USA Cricket was suspended by the ICC in September for serious breaches of membership criteria. The situation worsened when the governing body filed for bankruptcy after terminating its long-term commercial partnership with American Cricket Enterprise. With USA Cricket unable to function normally, the ICC has assumed responsibility for safeguarding the national set-up.

The ICC has committed to supporting the USA High Performance Programme throughout the suspension period, including providing financial assistance and operational oversight. The global body has indicated it is prepared to directly manage the programme to ensure contracted players continue to receive payments and structured support.

“[The ICC] is ready to provide funding for, and, if need be, run all aspects of the USA High Performance Programme during USAC's suspension, including honouring USA Cricket's obligations to pay the players selected and contracted to play for the USA teams," the global body said in a statement.

Why was the intervention more than necessary

The intervention comes at a crucial time, with USA teams scheduled to feature in multiple global events. These include the Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe from January, the Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February and March, and cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028. The ICC has stated it will not allow governance issues to compromise USA’s participation or competitiveness at international tournaments.

The ICC also revealed it had offered a loan to USA Cricket following the bankruptcy filing, which included covering player and high-performance staff salaries. That offer was not accepted, leading the ICC to explore options to make payments directly on behalf of USA Cricket where appropriate.

"Our foremost responsibility is to the players who represent the United States on the world stage. The bankruptcy proceedings initiated by USA Cricket should not, and will not, derail their preparation for ICC events or the LA28 Olympic Games. The ICC stands ready to manage and fund the High-Performance Programme and ensure all National team players continue to receive the support they deserve,” it further read.