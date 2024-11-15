ICC to announce Champions Trophy schedule on THIS date, know details here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The upcoming Champions Trophy is the talk of the town in the cricketing world. There is an ongoing friction between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the former's decision to not send its national team to Pakistan for the 50-over tournament. While the PCB submitted the draft schedule a few months ago, the final schedule is set to come on November 22, according to the ICC sources.

The schedule of the ICC events are generally announced 100 days before the commencement of that tournament. As per the draft schedule, the Champions Trophy is slated to begin on February 19. As per this date, the schedule should have come on November 11, however, the ICC had cancelled an event on that day due to the ongoing friction between the BCCI and PCB over the former's reluctance to travel to Pakistan.

More to follow...