ICC reveals date for Champions Trophy ticket sales, confirms 'affordable' price set

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Council on Monday dropped a major update on the sale of tickets for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The International Board has stated that the sale of tickets for the Pakistan leg of the tournament is set to go live on Tuesday, January 28 from 2 PM onwards (Pakistan Standard Time).

The fans can book tickets for the 10 matches taking place in Pakistan, including the second semifinal. "We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996," Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, said.

Tickets for the general stand will start at 1,000 Pakistan rupees, while premium tickets will be up for grabs from 1,500 Pakistan rupees in different categories.

The tournament director, Sumair Ahmad Syed, said that the pricing will enable fans to turn up from different facets. "The affordable ticket pricing ensures that fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers," Ahmad Syed said.

"We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan," he added.

Ticket information for India matches later

Notably, the International body added that the information regarding the tickets for India's matches in Dubai will be revealed in the coming days.

India are not travelling to Pakistan for the global 50-over tournament due to security concerns. The Men in Blue will be playing their matches in Dubai. The first semifinal has also been handed to Dubai and the UAE-based venue will host the final too if India make their way into the title clash.

Ticket sales for the final only after the first semifinal

The ICC has also confirmed that the ticket sale for the final will be available only after the completion of the first semifinal on March 4. This means the tickets for the finale will be live only four days before the title clash. This is due to no confirmation of the venue for the final. Dubai will be the host for the finale if India reach there or else, Lahore will witness the showdown clash.

The Champions Trophy is set to begin from February 19 onwards with Pakistan taking on Bangladesh. The final is set to take place on March 9. Three Pakistan venues - Dubai, Rawalpindi and Lahore - will be hosting the tournament, however, India will play their matches in Dubai.