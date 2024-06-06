ICC releases statement on pitches of Nassau County International Cricket stadium amidst fans' backlash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nassau County International Cricket stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a statement on the pitches of the Nassau County International Cricket stadium in New York as the T20 World Cup 2024 venue faces backlash from fans and cricket experts.

The New York-based venue was built-up in a hurry with the site work beginning as late as in January 2024 for the tournament that began on June 1. The pitches at the venue have seen several low-scoring affairs with a proper imbalance between the bat and the ball and the pendulum falling strongly in the latter's favour.

The ICC has issued a statement on the pitches and has stated that the 'world-class ground teams' are working to get the pitches right. This comes a day after India's World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on June 5. "The pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," ICC wrote in a statement.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," it added.

The New York venue is hosting eight venues in the T20 World Cup. The venue has hosted two games - Sri Lanka vs South Africa and Ireland vs India till now. They have back-to-back games lined up now with Canada taking on Ireland on June 7, before Netherlands going against South Africa on June 8. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is locked for June 9 at the same venue before South Africa vs Bangladesh (June 10), Pakistan vs Canada (June 11) and USA vs India (June 12) round up the matches at the venue.