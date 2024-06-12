ICC Rankings: Pakistan slip to 7th place after losses to USA and India in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan team

A total of 24 matches are already completed in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA and the ranking of several teams has affected already. Pakistan is one of the teams to lose the points after losing to USA in their opening game of the tournament in the super over. Moreover, they also lost to India by six runs failing to chase down 120 but defeated Canada yesterday (June 11) to get their first points in the competition.

However, the win didn't save them from slipping to seventh place in the latest ICC T20I team rankings. The men in green now have 241 rating points to their name, 11 points clear of the eighth placed Sri Lanka who are also not having a great time at the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka are on the verge of elimination after their game against Nepal in Florida got washed out due to rain.

Meanwhile, USA has jumped up to 17th place after beating Pakistan and Canada in their first two matches. They are the favourites at the moment to make it to the Super 8 round toppling Pakistan from Group A. Scotland is the other team to benefit from their washout against England and solid wins against Namibia and Oman. They have climbed two places to 12th rank with 192 rating points to show for their efforts.

Team India continue to be on top after their twin wins over Ireland and Pakistan with 265 rating points. Australia too are sitting pretty at second having won all their three matches at the mega event so far. They are only seven points behind India. South Africa have displaced Pakistan from sixth position with three wins in as many matches over the last week or so as they are only a point behind fifth placed New Zealand.

England and West Indies are at the third and fourth place respectively but it is close fight among top four teams now with only 12 points separating them. The upcoming results in the T20 World Cup can affect the team rankings a lot.

Latest ICC T20I Team Rankings