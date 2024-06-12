Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Rankings: Pakistan slip to 7th place after losses to USA and India in T20 World Cup 2024

ICC Rankings: Pakistan slip to 7th place after losses to USA and India in T20 World Cup 2024

The latest ICC rankings has witnessed a lot of changes with the T20 World Cup in progress. Pakistan's poor performances has seen them losing quite a few points after losing to 18th ranked USA and the top-ranked India in the group stages.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2024 13:59 IST
ICC Rankings
Image Source : PTI Pakistan team

A total of 24 matches are already completed in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA and the ranking of several teams has affected already. Pakistan is one of the teams to lose the points after losing to USA in their opening game of the tournament in the super over. Moreover, they also lost to India by six runs failing to chase down 120 but defeated Canada yesterday (June 11) to get their first points in the competition.

However, the win didn't save them from slipping to seventh place in the latest ICC T20I team rankings. The men in green now have 241 rating points to their name, 11 points clear of the eighth placed Sri Lanka who are also not having a great time at the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka are on the verge of elimination after their game against Nepal in Florida got washed out due to rain. 

Meanwhile, USA has jumped up to 17th place after beating Pakistan and Canada in their first two matches. They are the favourites at the moment to make it to the Super 8 round toppling Pakistan from Group A. Scotland is the other team to benefit from their washout against England and solid wins against Namibia and Oman. They have climbed two places to 12th rank with 192 rating points to show for their efforts.

Team India continue to be on top after their twin wins over Ireland and Pakistan with 265 rating points. Australia too are sitting pretty at second having won all their three matches at the mega event so far. They are only seven points behind India. South Africa have displaced Pakistan from sixth position with three wins in as many matches over the last week or so as they are only a point behind fifth placed New Zealand.

England and West Indies are at the third and fourth place respectively but it is close fight among top four teams now with only 12 points separating them. The upcoming results in the T20 World Cup can affect the team rankings a lot.

Related Stories
Adam Zampa scales historic milestone in T20I cricket; creates all-time record for Australia

Adam Zampa scales historic milestone in T20I cricket; creates all-time record for Australia

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for India vs USA T20 World Cup match

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for India vs USA T20 World Cup match

India bowling coach terms team's performance vs Pakistan 'best ever' in T20Is

India bowling coach terms team's performance vs Pakistan 'best ever' in T20Is

Latest ICC T20I Team Rankings

Rank Team Rating Points
1 India 265
2 Australia 258
3 England 254
4 West Indies 253
5 New Zealand 248
6 South Africa 247
7 Pakistan 241
8 Sri Lanka 230
9 Bangladesh 226
10 Afghanistan 220

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement