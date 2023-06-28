ICC Rankings: Harry Tector goes past Virat Kohli, World Cup Qualifier players make big gains

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Tector and Virat Kohli

ICC Rankings: The World Cup Qualifier players are the ones to make big gains in the recently released ICC rankings. After a few quiet outings, Ireland's Harry Tector hit a fifty in a Qualifier match against UAE in his side's big win in the league stage. His 57 from 33 balls has seen the 23-year-old go past India's stalwart Virat Kohli in the Men's ODI batting rankings. Moreover, star players such as Nicholas Pooran and Sikandar Raza have also made sizeable gains in the ODI standings after a series of big performances.

As per the latest ICC Players rankings, Tector has scaled two positions from 9 to go past India's Kohli, who occupied the 7th place. Tector now sits on 7 with 723 rating points, 4 clear of Kohli, who now is in 8th place. Tector's rise also saw Quinton de Kock falling to 9th.

Pooran, Raza, among big gainers

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran's twin centuries in the World Cup Qualifiers have seen him make big gains in the rankings. He has jumped 13 places to reach joint 19th in the batters tally. He is tied alongside Alex Carey, Tom Latham and Joe Root. Pooran is the second-highest run-scorer in the Qualifier event and has 296 runs to his name.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's sensational all-rounder Sikandar Raza has moved places in both batting as well as all-rounders' tally. His century and a couple of notable contributions have seen the 37-year-old rise seven spots to 27th in the batters chart. Also, his eight wickets in the tournament have seen him move two spots up to third in the all-rounders' list.

