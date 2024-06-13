ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Triumph over USA confirms Super Eight meeting between Team India and Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins.

India booked a berth in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the co-hosts USA in New York and the win has confirmed their eagerly anticipated clash with Australia.

Having beaten Ireland, Pakistan and the USA, India are unbeaten in the tournament and have one more game left in the group stage of the tournament. The Men in Blue are slated to take on Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday (June 15).

On the other hand, the winners of the 2021 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have also had a dream run in the tournament thus far.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side has also won all of its games thus far and that too with undisputed supremacy.

Australia's campaign started off with a 39-run win over Oman and they followed it up with a 36-run victory over their Ashes rivals England. The Kangaroos hammered Namibia by nine wickets to set foot into the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

India to meet Australia in Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) pre-seeded the participants of the ongoing edition based on their T20I rankings quite unlike the previous editions of the marquee ICC tournaments.

Since India came into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked side, they were given the top seeding in Group A i.e. A1. On the other hand, Australia were seeded B2 as England were ahead of them in the rankings, leading into the tournament.

Based on the pre-seeding, India are slated to play Australia on June 24 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Notably, the Super Eight stage will get underway with a clash between A2 and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.