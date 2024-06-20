ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight points table after England's commanding win over West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : AP England players celebrate Nicholas Pooran's wicket.

England's title defence is up and running again as they registered their first win in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against West Indies in sublime fashion.

England's eight-wicket win over Windies has helped them race to the top of the points table in Group 2 whereas the Men in Maroon are now tottering at the bottom.

England have accumulated two points and are now ahead of South Africa by virtue of a better net run rate (NRR). The Three Lions now have a net run rate of 1.343 whereas South Africa are placed second on the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.900.

The United States of America (USA) are third on the table as they lost to the Proteas by a margin of just 18 runs. West Indies' net run rate has taken a hammering and it is -1.343.

The England captain Jos Buttler was pleased with his team's performance against West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia and lauded the efforts of his players who played a key role in helping the team win the contest.

Super Eight Points Table, Group 2

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate England 1 1 0 2 1.343 South Africa 1 1 0 2 0.900 USA 1 0 1 0 -0.900 West Indies 1 0 1 0 -1.343

"That was a really good performance. We were practicing well, executed well today. (Chasing 180) We bowled well to restrict a powerful batting line-up. We were smart with the bat, the guys were calculative," said Buttler during the post-match presentation.

"Bairstow-Salt partnership was very good. Jonny took the game deep and Salty broke it with that one over. That's why we brought Jof (Archer) back there with Pooran and Russell in. We wanted to use him to get a wicket or restrict them and make the back five really difficult.

"(Rashid) He has been all the time. He is our most important player. Has so much variations and restricts runs. Jonny batted at No. 4 today, class player for a really long time. You keep backing class players. Incredible, mature, senior player's innings. People say you learn when you lose, but you learn when you win as well. Important to put this to bed and focus now," he added.