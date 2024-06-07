ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland ease past Namibia to become table-toppers in Group B

Follow us on Image Source : AP Scotland.

Scotland put the disappointment of the washout against England behind themselves as they defeated Namibia by five wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup to climb to the top of the points table in Group B.

Allrounder Michael Leask was the star for Scotland as he starred with both the bat and ball in hand.

Leask brought his right-arm off breaks into effect to help Scotland see the back of Gerhard Erasmus, who was threatening to take the game away from them.

Erasmus was batting on 52 off 30 balls before Leask got him stumped and helped Scotland make a roaring comeback into the game.

Namibia's skipper struck five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 167.74 before getting dismissed in the 14th over.

Namibia's innings lost steam after Erasmus' dismissal and they could only manage 155 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

In reply, Scotland struggled from the word go as Namibia's bowling attack exercised plenty of discipline.

Scotland were reduced to 73/4 in 11 overs but just when it seemed that the game was slipping away from their grasp, Leask joined his captain Berrington in the middle and flicked a switch.

Leask took the attack to Namibia's bowlers and hit four sixes during his 35-run knock of 17 balls. His knock came at a strike rate of 205.88 and allowed Berrington to bat at his own pace.

Berrington remained unbeaten of 47 off 35 balls and helped Scotland pick up their first victory of the ongoing edition.

Scotland are not at the top of the points table in Group B. They have accumulated three points after their win over Scotland and the washout against England. Their net run rate (NRR) of 0.736 is only less than Australia's.

Australia are second in the group with two points and a net run rate of 1.950. Meanwhile, Namibia are third with two points whereas England are fourth with just a solitary point.

Oman are at the bottom as they are yet to secure a win.