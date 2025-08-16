ICC imposes five-year ban on Saliya Saman under Anti-Corruption Code The ICC (International Cricket Council) announced that it would be imposing a ban on former Sri Lanka domestic cricketer Saliya Saman under its Anti-Corruption Code. A five-year ban has been imposed on Saliya Saman.

In a major development, former Sri Lanka domestic cricketer Saliya Saman has been banned by the ICC (International Cricket Council) for five years. It is worth noting that Saliya Saman was found guilty by the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was found in breach of the ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) Anti-Corruption Code.

It is interesting to note that Saman was one of the eight people who were charged in September 2023 for breaching the code. Notably, the charges are related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League after attempts to corrupt the matches in the tournament were made.

The same attempt to corrupt the games was disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO). Furthermore, after a full hearing and presentation of the argument, the tribunal found Saman guilty of Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, and 2.1.4.

Saman sought to recruit player from Abu Dhabi T10 league to fix games

The three-member tribunal consisted of Nigel Peters KC, Justice Zak Yacoob, and Chairman Harish Salve KC. The trio found out that Saliya Saman aimed at recruiting players from the Abu Dhabi T10 league. He would offer that the player would play all the games in the tournament but would agree to do match fixing in two of those matches.

Speaking of Saliya Saman’s career, he was an all-rounder who played a total of 101 first-class matches. He also competed in 77 List A games and 47 T20s as well.

The three article state:

Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.1.3 – Offering a Reward to another Participant in exchange for that player engaging in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

