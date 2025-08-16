'I'd love to be involved': Steve Smith expresses interest in representing Australia in LA28 Olympics Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith recently came forward and expressed his strong desire to represent Australia in the LA28 Olympics. He also talked about the upcoming Ashes series against England and the side's recent performances.

Cricket is officially arriving at the Olympics, in one of the biggest moments for the sport. Cricket is making its return to the mega event; the sport will be featured at the LA28 Olympics, and with the mega event on the horizon, there are several stars who could feature for their sides in the competition.

Ahead of the event, veteran Australia batter Steve Smith recently came forward and talked about how he would love to represent Australia in the Olympics. Smith revealed that he grew up watching the Olympics, and it would mean a great deal for him to represent Australia in the event.

“I've watched a lot of Olympics since I was a young kid and I've really enjoyed watching the Australian athletes go about it. When I heard that cricket was going to be a part of it, I was like that would be really cool to be involved in,” Smith said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I've obviously played in lots of World Cups and Ashes and Border-Gavaskar Trophies and things like that, when this popped up, it was something new. A new opportunity to represent your country on the world stage. I'd love to be involved in that. But still a fair bit away, so we'll see,” he added.

Smith opened up on the upcoming Ashes series

With England recently trying the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against the Indian team, the side will have their sights focused on the Ashes series against Australia. Speaking of the same, Smith revealed that he has been following England’s games and thinks that they could be met with a good challenge when they visit Australia.

“I watched a lot of the series against India and it was one of the best Test series I've seen in a long time. The cricket that was played by both teams was outstanding. I think coming down to Australia, particularly for their batters, it's going to be a big challenge. The wickets in the last three-four years have been really tricky,” Smith said.

