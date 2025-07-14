ICC imposes fine on Mohammed Siraj for 'body contact' while celebrating Ben Duckett's dismissal at Lord's Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been imposed with a fine by the ICC after he was found in breach of their code of conduct during day 4 of the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

London:

India’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj has been fined by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct. The 31-year-old has been fined 15 percent of his match fee after he was found in breach of level 1 of the ICC code of conduct. Interestingly, he was fined due to an incident with Ben Duckett that happened on day 4 of the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Notably, Siraj was in breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct that states, “using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Furthermore, one demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record. This was his second offence in 24 months; he previously received a demerit point during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

More to follow..