ICC continues to mull over Champions Trophy schedule after India refuses to travel to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners, Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) continued to mull over the schedule and the potential venues for the Champions Trophy on Tuesday after India refused to travel to Pakistan, who are the official hosts of the tournament.

The news of South Africa emerging as a viable alternative has also started doing rounds across several social media platforms, however, as per the Press Trust of India (PTI) there have been no such discussions in the ICC.

The BCCI's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the multination event also forced the ICC to put the launch event of the Champions Trophy on hold, which was originally slated to be organized in Lahore on November 11.

BCCI's move has ruffled many feathers in the Pakistan Cricket Board and it has asked the ICC for a written confirmation from India's apex cricketing governing body elaborating India's decision to not come to Pakistan for the tournament.

As per PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board is firm on its stand to not let the Champions Trophy move out of Pakistan and has assured the ICC of the security arrangements made for the prestigious event.

Earlier, the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had clearly mentioned that PCB was keen on hosting the tournament on home soil and not "prepared to accept" any hybrid model.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling," Naqvi had said while talking to the media outside the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday (November 8).

"I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB," he had added.