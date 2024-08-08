ICC charge Sri Lankan spinner for failing to report approach to fix matches

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X 25-year-old Sri Lankan spinner has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama with three breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code. Jayawickrama alleged failed to report regarding the approach made to him to fix certain international matches and Lanka Premier League (LPL) games in 2021. ICC reportedly stated that Jayawickrama had a few deleted messages on his phone regarding the approach, which he didn't report to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

"Jayawickrama allegedly failed to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without delay, that he was approached to carry out fixing during International matches and in the 2021 Lanka Premier League," ICC said in a statement.

The ICC mentioned that starting August 6, Jayawickrama has been given 14 days to respond to the charges.

The 25-year-old, Jayawickrama has been charged under the following breaches:

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International Matches.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter’s behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

Jayawickrama has played 15 matches for Sri Lanka in international cricket, five across each of the three formats, taking 25 wickets in Tests, five in ODIs and just two in T20Is.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and ICC are yet to take a final call on the charges to be levied on Jayawickrama but this will be confirmed after the cricketer's response. Jayawickrama hasn't played for Sri Lanka for two years now, his last appearance being a T20I against Australia in 2022.