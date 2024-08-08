Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC charge Sri Lankan spinner for failing to report approach to fix matches

ICC charge Sri Lankan spinner for failing to report approach to fix matches

ICC has charged 25-year-old Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for breach of the Anti-Corruption Code having been failed to report the approach from the bookies to fix certain matches. The said matches took place in 2021 and the bowler has gotten 14 days to respond to the charges.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2024 16:10 IST
25-year-old Sri Lankan spinner has been charged with three
Image Source : ICC X 25-year-old Sri Lankan spinner has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama with three breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code. Jayawickrama alleged failed to report regarding the approach made to him to fix certain international matches and Lanka Premier League (LPL) games in 2021. ICC reportedly stated that Jayawickrama had a few deleted messages on his phone regarding the approach, which he didn't report to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

"Jayawickrama allegedly failed to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without delay, that he was approached to carry out fixing during International matches and in the 2021 Lanka Premier League," ICC said in a statement. 

The ICC mentioned that starting August 6, Jayawickrama has been given 14 days to respond to the charges. 

The 25-year-old, Jayawickrama has been charged under the following breaches:

  • Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International Matches.
  • Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter’s behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.
  • Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

Jayawickrama has played 15 matches for Sri Lanka in international cricket, five across each of the three formats, taking 25 wickets in Tests, five in ODIs and just two in T20Is. 

Related Stories
India suffer ODI series loss against Sri Lanka for first time since 1997 after big defeat in decider

India suffer ODI series loss against Sri Lanka for first time since 1997 after big defeat in decider

'It's a joke': Rohit Sharma brushes aside talks of complacency after series loss to Sri Lanka

'It's a joke': Rohit Sharma brushes aside talks of complacency after series loss to Sri Lanka

Forte turns into frailty: India batters succumb to Sri Lanka spinners; create unwanted world record

Forte turns into frailty: India batters succumb to Sri Lanka spinners; create unwanted world record

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and ICC are yet to take a final call on the charges to be levied on Jayawickrama but this will be confirmed after the cricketer's response. Jayawickrama hasn't played for Sri Lanka for two years now, his last appearance being a T20I against Australia in 2022.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement