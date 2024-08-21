ICC Chairman Election: Greg Barclay opts out of third term, all eyes on BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jay Shah.

The incumbent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Greg Barclay has opted out of a third term and will vacate the position after the end of his tenure on November 30. Barclay's decision has fueled the speculations on the BCCI secretary Jay Shah's future as the chairman of the ICC.

Tuesday, August 27, is the deadline for filing nominations for the chairman's post.

"ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November.

Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," the ICC stated in a media release.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next Chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new Chair commencing on 1 December 2024."

As per the rules laid down by the ICC, the chairman's election comprises 16 votes and the candidate with a majority of nine votes is declared the winner. If Shah goes on to file the nomination and gets elected then he will become the fifth Indian to become the chairman of the ICC.

Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar have already headed the apex cricket governing body in the past.

Shah is currently leading the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee. He still has one year left as BCCI secretary before a mandatory cooling-off period of three years from October 2025 onwards.

As per the BCCI constitution as approved by the honourable Supreme Court of India, a BCCI official can remain in the office for six years before going on a mandatory cooling-off period of three years. Shah has already completed five years as the secretary of the board.