ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule; India to take on Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six each, with seven venues across England and Wales set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year in June. The tournament kicks off on June 12 with England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, while the final takes place at Lord's on July 5.

Hosts England will kick off next year's Women's T20 World Cup at Edgbaston against Sri Lanka on June 12, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiling the full schedule less than a year before. Seven venues across England and Wales - Edgbaston (Birmingham), The Oval and Lord's (London), Headingley (Leeds), Old Trafford (Manchester), Bristol and the Utilita Bowl (Southampton) have been earmarked to host 30 matches, featuring 12 teams divided into two groups of four each with the final scheduled for July 5 at the Home of Cricket.

England have been drawn in Group 2 alongside the defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and two qualifying teams. India, on the other hand, will have their arch-rival Pakistan, the six-time champions Australia, South Africa, the last year's runners-up and two qualifying teams in Group 1. The four qualifying teams will be confirmed in early 2026.

Two teams from Groups 1 and 2 each will go through to the semi-finals. The Oval will be the host to both the semis on June 30 and July 2, followed by the culmination at Lord's.