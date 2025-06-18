Title-winning captain Faf du Plessis to skip CPL 2025 for Saint Lucia Kings, reveals the reason to wag Faf du Plessis, the T20 globetrotter, will miss the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, having won the last season with the Saint Lucia Kings. The new season of the CPL kicks off on August 14 in Basseterre.

California:

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title-winning captain for the Saint Lucia Kings, Faf du Plessis, will be unavailable for defending champions in the 2025 edition of the tournament. Du Plessis mentioned that prioritising his family was the only other important thing than being able to defend the title for the Kings as the franchise thanked the former South African skipper and T20 globetrotter for his services to the franchise in leading them to their maiden title in 12 seasons.

"Thank you Saint Lucia Kings. Absolutely loved my time at the Kings," du Plessis said replying to Kings' social media post thanking him. "Was a privilege to lead a great group of men and achieve what we set out to do, to win the CPL for the 1st time !!! The only reason that could be more important than for me to come back and defend the title, is my family and prioritizing them.

"Will miss sharing the field with you guys. All the best with defending the title," he added.

The 2025 edition of the CPL kicks off on August 14 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. The CPL will clash with most of the new season of the Hundred, of which du Plessis will be a part of for the inaugural men's champions, Southern Brave. Du Plessis, who has represented the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred in the past, was drafted in by the Brave, who are now Delhi Capitals' satellite franchise after the GMR group bought the 49 per cent stake in the side.

After being released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year, du Plessis was signed by the Capitals at the IPL 2025 auction, making him part of their Hundred side as well.

The Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, will have to look for a new captain for the franchise and possibly a new coach as well after Daren Sammy took up the all-format role with the West Indies team.