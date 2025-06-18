'Like Virat said, you'll get respect...': Bumrah reiterates Test cricket's importance ahead of England series Jasprit Bumrah empathised with cricketers, especially fast bowlers, taking the franchise T20 cricket route but mentioned that for him, Test cricket is still of utmost importance. Bumrah will return to the whites for India in the upcoming five-match series against England.

London:

India's former Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah empathised with the fast bowlers prioritising their careers and bodies and didn't hold it against them for going into the T20 sunset in franchise leagues; however, he reiterated that for him, Test cricket still remains the pinnacle. As Bumrah gears up for the five-match Test series against England, the lead Indian pacer was asked in Sky Sports interview by Dinesh Karthik about bowlers like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, among others, leaving longer formats and playing in the T20 leagues and mentioned that he wouldn't judge them for their choices.

“It's very subjective to every individual. I understand the thought process behind fast bowlers choosing and taking care of their body because they have one career. We don’t hide behind a bat so we have to put a lot of strain on our body," Bumrah said. "Obviously, you have to look after your family, you have to earn money, you have to look after all of those things, you want a longer career.

If sometimes their bodies won't allow for them to play the longest format and they still want to contribute towards the game, sometimes those smarter approaches do happen. But everybody is different. I come from a time when Test cricket was the pinnacle. This is the format I grew up watching and I always judge myself through this format.," Bumrah added.

'Can't fault the pace bowlers for prioritising what's best for them'

The pacer, who also explained the reasons behind him opting out of the captaincy race, mentioned that for him Test cricket still is the purest form but acknowledged that the same cannot apply for everyone, while stressing what Virat Kohli said after winning the IPL that the longest format helps you earn respect around the world, if you do well in that format.

"Yes, this is the purest format but every individual is different, everybody's mindset is different. I had grown up looking at this and I think this is the best. I would encourage people to play this format if you want respect because whenever people shake your hand and look you in the eye... Like Virat said in his interview that you'll get respect through this format and you'll get respect all over the world. If that is the motivation, this is the format," Bumrah added.

For the uniinitiated, Kohli, who was in tears after finally getting his hands on the IPL trophy for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), mentioned that it was one of the best moments of his life but still ranked five levels below Test cricket and almost made an advert for all the youngsters growing up in the IPL age.

"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket," Kohli told Star Sports moments after RCB's win over the Punjab Kings in the final on June 3. "So I would just urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well."

Bumrah will be key to India's chances as the two-time WTC finalists begin a new era with a young captain in Shubman Gill and a few new faces on the side.