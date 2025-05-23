ICC announces match officials for WTC Final between Australia and South Africa, two Indians on list The World Test Championship (WTC) Final will be played between Australia and South Africa on June 11. Two Indians, Nitin Menon and Javagal Srinath, will officiate in the clash in different capacities; however, they won't be involved in on-field duties.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council has announced the match officials for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa. The match is set to take place at Lord's in London from June 11 to June 15. Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England will serve as on-field umpires for the summit clash of WTC.

This is the third consecutive WTC Final for Illingworth, who officiated in the earlier two clashes as well in 2021 and 2023. He is the current ICC Umpire of the Year, having won the David Shepherd Trophy for the fourth time last year. Interestingly, his partner Gaffaney also officiated in the T20 World Cup Final and WTC Final in 2023 between India and Australia.

Richard Kettleborough of England is the third umpire for the WTC Final. He is even known for officiating in several ICC events, including the Men's 50-over World Cups and the Champions Trophy. He was the TV umpire in the WTC Final 2021 between India and New Zealand. Meanwhile, India's Nitin Menon has been appointed the fourth umpire for the contest as he will officiate for the first time in the WTC Final. He was the TV Umpire in the T20 World Cup Final in 2021.

ICC has appointed former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath as the match referee for this marquee clash. ICC Chairman Jay Shah commended the experience and merit of the appointed officials and wished them all the luck for the WTC Fina. "We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, marking the culmination of a highly competitive two-year cycle of Test matches played around the world.

"We strive to select the most qualified and deserving officials for all matches, and we are confident they will perform admirably. On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this assignment," he said.