ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semifinals, check who will officiate in India vs England clash

The International Cricket Council has announced the match officials for the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. India will take on England in the repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, while history-makers Afghanistan will lock horns against South Africa in the first semifinal of the tournament in Trinidad. Both the games will be played on June 27 as per IST.

Notably, Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon will be the on-field umpires for the Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal in Trinidad, while Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire. Ahsan Raza will be the fourth umpire while Richie Richardson will be the match referee, the ICC confirmed in a press release.

For the India vs England clash, Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will be officiating in the middle, while Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire again for the re-run of the 2022 semifinal. Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire, while Jeffrey Crowe will be the referee for the second semifinal in Guyana.

In the 2022 World Cup semifinal between India and England, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel were the on-field umpires, while Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker were the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

India and England have made it to the semifinals of the ongoing tournament on a contrasting note. India are one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament, alongside South Africa, whereas, England have survived an early exit in the group stage. But they did not face issues reaching the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super 8 stage.

In fact, England were the first ones to confirm a place in the semis with two wins in their three Super 8 games. India were third to reach the semis after South Africa and before Afghanistan.