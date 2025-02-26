Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Ibrahim Zadran smacks 177 runs against England: List of records Afghanistan international broke

Ibrahim Zadran smacks 177 runs against England: List of records Afghanistan international broke

Ibrahim Zadran smacked 177 runs against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy. With that, the Afghanistan international broke several records, including registering the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy history.

Ibrahim Zadran
Ibrahim Zadran Image Source : pti
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Ibrahim Zadran played a phenomenal knock of 177 runs off 146 deliveries against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Afghanistan had a poor start to the first innings, having lost three wickets for 37 runs but then, Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi stitched a crucial 103-run partnership to bail the team out of trouble.

Shahidi departed scoring 40 runs but Zadran managed to prolong his innings and help Afghanistan post 325 runs on the board in the first innings, which didn’t look possible at one stage. All-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi supported him well in the middle, scoring 41 and 40 runs respectively to help the team finish the innings on a high note.

Meanwhile, Zadran broke several records for Afghanistan and in the Champions Trophy history with his terrific century. He surpassed Ben Duckett to register the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. His 177-run knock was also the highest by an Afghanistan cricketer in international cricket. He also stands fourth on the list of most runs scored by an individual in Pakistan. Only Gary Kirsten (188*), Viv Richards (181) and Fakhar Zaman (180*) are ahead of him.

Highest individual score in Champions Trophy:

Total Player Opposition
177 Ibrahim Zadran England
165 Ben Duckett Australia
145* Nathan Astle USA
145 Andy Flower India
141* Sourav Ganguly South Africa
141 Sachin Tendulkar Australia
141 Graeme Smith England

Highest Individual Score for Afghanistan

Score Player Opponent Year
177 Ibrahim Zadran England 2025
162 Ibrahim Zadran Sri Lanka 2022
151 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pakistan 2023
149* Azmatullah Omarzai Sri Lanka 2024
145 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Bangladesh 2023

Highest individual ODI scores in Pakistan

Score Player Opponent
188* Gary Kirsten UAE
181 Viv Richards Sri Lanka
180* Fakhar Zaman New Zealand
177  Ibrahim Zadran England
165 Ben Duckett Australia

Notably, the match between England and Afghanistan is a do-or-die affair for both teams as the losing team will be eliminated from the semi-final race.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 England
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\