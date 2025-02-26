Ibrahim Zadran smacks 177 runs against England: List of records Afghanistan international broke Ibrahim Zadran smacked 177 runs against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy. With that, the Afghanistan international broke several records, including registering the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy history.

Ibrahim Zadran played a phenomenal knock of 177 runs off 146 deliveries against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Afghanistan had a poor start to the first innings, having lost three wickets for 37 runs but then, Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi stitched a crucial 103-run partnership to bail the team out of trouble.

Shahidi departed scoring 40 runs but Zadran managed to prolong his innings and help Afghanistan post 325 runs on the board in the first innings, which didn’t look possible at one stage. All-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi supported him well in the middle, scoring 41 and 40 runs respectively to help the team finish the innings on a high note.

Meanwhile, Zadran broke several records for Afghanistan and in the Champions Trophy history with his terrific century. He surpassed Ben Duckett to register the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. His 177-run knock was also the highest by an Afghanistan cricketer in international cricket. He also stands fourth on the list of most runs scored by an individual in Pakistan. Only Gary Kirsten (188*), Viv Richards (181) and Fakhar Zaman (180*) are ahead of him.

Highest individual score in Champions Trophy:

Total Player Opposition 177 Ibrahim Zadran England 165 Ben Duckett Australia 145* Nathan Astle USA 145 Andy Flower India 141* Sourav Ganguly South Africa 141 Sachin Tendulkar Australia 141 Graeme Smith England

Highest Individual Score for Afghanistan

Score Player Opponent Year 177 Ibrahim Zadran England 2025 162 Ibrahim Zadran Sri Lanka 2022 151 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pakistan 2023 149* Azmatullah Omarzai Sri Lanka 2024 145 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Bangladesh 2023

Highest individual ODI scores in Pakistan

Score Player Opponent 188* Gary Kirsten UAE 181 Viv Richards Sri Lanka 180* Fakhar Zaman New Zealand 177 Ibrahim Zadran England 165 Ben Duckett Australia

Notably, the match between England and Afghanistan is a do-or-die affair for both teams as the losing team will be eliminated from the semi-final race.