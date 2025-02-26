Ibrahim Zadran smacks 177 runs against England: List of records Afghanistan international broke

Ibrahim Zadran played a phenomenal knock of 177 runs off 146 deliveries against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Afghanistan had a poor start to the first innings, having lost three wickets for 37 runs but then, Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi stitched a crucial 103-run partnership to bail the team out of trouble.
Shahidi departed scoring 40 runs but Zadran managed to prolong his innings and help Afghanistan post 325 runs on the board in the first innings, which didn’t look possible at one stage. All-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi supported him well in the middle, scoring 41 and 40 runs respectively to help the team finish the innings on a high note.
Meanwhile, Zadran broke several records for Afghanistan and in the Champions Trophy history with his terrific century. He surpassed Ben Duckett to register the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. His 177-run knock was also the highest by an Afghanistan cricketer in international cricket. He also stands fourth on the list of most runs scored by an individual in Pakistan. Only Gary Kirsten (188*), Viv Richards (181) and Fakhar Zaman (180*) are ahead of him.
Highest individual score in Champions Trophy:
|Total
|Player
|Opposition
|177
|Ibrahim Zadran
|England
|165
|Ben Duckett
|Australia
|145*
|Nathan Astle
|USA
|145
|Andy Flower
|India
|141*
|Sourav Ganguly
|South Africa
|141
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Australia
|141
|Graeme Smith
|England
Highest Individual Score for Afghanistan
|Score
|Player
|Opponent
|Year
|177
|Ibrahim Zadran
|England
|2025
|162
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Sri Lanka
|2022
|151
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Pakistan
|2023
|149*
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Sri Lanka
|2024
|145
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Bangladesh
|2023
Highest individual ODI scores in Pakistan
|Score
|Player
|Opponent
|188*
|Gary Kirsten
|UAE
|181
|Viv Richards
|Sri Lanka
|180*
|Fakhar Zaman
|New Zealand
|177
|Ibrahim Zadran
|England
|165
|Ben Duckett
|Australia
Notably, the match between England and Afghanistan is a do-or-die affair for both teams as the losing team will be eliminated from the semi-final race.