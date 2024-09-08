'I wish the dream of playing alongside MS Dhoni never ends': CSK, East Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/DPL Simarjeet Singh will be keen to continue his heroics in the ongoing Delhi Premier League T20 for the East Delhi Riders in the final

Simarjeet Singh, who impressed one and all and even MS Dhoni with his pace and accuracy, while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL is currently proving his worth in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 for the East Delhi Riders. Singh is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps to his name and will be keen to continue his run in the final as East Delhi Riders take on the South Delhi Superstarz in the final between the two best teams of the competition.

The skiddy pacer took five wickets in IPL 2024 for CSK including a best of 3/26 when he won the Player of the Match. If it were up to him, Simarjeet would want to stay with CSK for the rest of his life. Asked about playing alongside MS Dhoni, the legendary skipper of India and the IPL franchise, Simarjeet Singh said that the best thing about him is the way he simplifies cricket and the whole game overall for everyone.

"I think for a young kid who has seen someone play all his life on TV and win so many trophies, to have him stand in front of you and be with him in the same team, for a second you can't believe if it's real or not. Every time I meet him [Dhoni], I always feel like a long dream is going on, I am still in it and if it were up to me, I'd never want it to end. But IPL ends every year and we have to come back [chuckles]."

When asked about the guidance bit, Simarjeet said that Dhoni, Simarjeet said that he works extensively with young players such as him. "I think there's no one particular aspect in which Dhoni guides you. He guides me on the mental aspect of the game, the skill also about what are your best options, what we can do in a particular situation, on a certain pitch. He tells you a lot of things in such detail that he simplifies the game for you," he added.

A son of a hockey player, Simarjeet started playing hockey before shifting to cricket. Since stamina and fitness was always the focus, Simarjeet got into fast bowling. And now having gotten some success with CSK and in the DPL with East Delhi Riders, he is hungry to play more and improve even further. And as per the fast bowler, DPL T20 was the right step in that direction.

"I think it's a very good initiative from DDCA as the youngsters are getting a chance to showcase their talent and for us to get more opportunities to play cricket. The tournament is being watched on a big scale, not just in India but the world over. So that helps you a lot. So yeah, it's a great platform for the youngsters to show what they have got and for the world to see it."

Simarjeet like many others will soon shift his focus from white-ball cricket to red-ball with the Ranji Trophy starting next month. And hence soon after DPL, his practice and training will shape according to the needs of red-ball cricket but he isn't thinking as far as the IPL auction. Since it's a mega auction, the future of several young players is not secured. Even though many of them will find takers but which side, Simarjeet isn't worried, he just wants to keep his learning process going.

"I just want to play cricket, I enjoy playing and I want to learn so IPL is just one of the things where you learn. I don't know what will happen in the auction, who will be bidding for me or not but I just want to showcase my best and prepare for that and improve day by day."