'I took it very personally': Jitesh Sharma on emotional celebration after steering RCB to a historic win Jitesh Sharma was ecstatic and why not? After conceding 228 runs, the stand-in RCB captain was under pressure and the wicketkeeper-batter pulled off the highest chase for the franchise in 18 seasons of the IPL with an innings of a lifetime.

Lucknow:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma admitted that the run-chase got personal for him as he wanted to show to his teammates and everyone watching as to what can do and the damage he can do when song after he took his side to the first qualifier, pulling off the highest chase for the franchise in 18 seasons of the IPL with an innings of a lifetime.Four down, with Virat Kohli just back in the hut, still needing 100-plus runs and Jitesh smoked an unbeaten 85 off just 33 deliveries to help RCB shock the Lucknow Super Giants in their own backyard and chase down 228 runs with four deliveries to spare.

"You can see I was emotional after winning the game because I took it personally, very personally, to win this game for my team, for RCB people and RCB fans to finish on the top and give a chance to win us that cup," Jitesh said in the RCB video after the win. "This was the game to show my teammates, everyone, that I am capable to win the games when you think that it's not possible."

Jitesh was also grateful to RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik for believing in his ability and the former India wicketkeeper-batter praising the Vidarbha batter said that he always knew what can do and ensured that he will do in the upcoming games as well, showing faith in him.

"Personally, I want to thank DK anna. He is kind of my guru. He has shown so much faith in me and I want to repay him somehow, anyway, in life, outside cricket or in cricket also," Jitesh Sharma further said.

Jitesh was ably supported by a quickfire half-century at the top of the order by Virat Kohli, followed by a measured and composed 23-ball 41* from Mayank Agarwal, who, despite playing out of his position, was with the acting captain throughout. RCB, with the win, qualified for the top two and will get two chances to make it to the final. They first face the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday.