'I personally hated...': Rohit Sharma opens up on Shubman Gill's batting position ahead of 2nd Test vs SA

The Indian cricket team struggled with both bat and ball in the series opener in Centurion against South Africa and the defeat by an innings and 32 runs was a fair reflection of that. And one of the many questions raised after the Test match regarding India's performance was related to Shubman Gill's batting position. Since coming to No.3, Gill has had a rough time in the longest format of the game, scoring just 120 runs with a highest of 47 as he returned scores of 2 and 26 in the two innings against the Proteas.

Asked about the same on the eve of the second Test in Cape Town in the press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma gave an elaborate response from what Gill feels to what he personally feels about the No.3 position while leaving the room in laughter. Rohit said that Gill feels that No.3 is the best for him in Test cricket while saying that since he himself didn't see much difference between No. 3 or opening given that player is just one ball away from getting in to bat and in case of an injury, he is the one to open the innings.

"Gill is very smart and understands his batting pretty well. He prefers that number, he has batted in Ranji Trophy around that position a fair bit. He has opened only in limited overs cricket and in Test cricket but that [No.3] was his preference. He feels he can do well for us at that position," Rohit said.

However, Rohit took the question to a completely different direction by giving his point of boiew of the No.3 position as he left everyone in splits saying that since he started opening, he hates all the other positions.

"It is an individual thing as to how you think about certain batting positions. I personally hated batting at No. 3. That is my opinion on that. Either you open the batting or you wait and go a little down the order - No. 5 or 6. But since I have started opening the batting, from No. 3 onwards to No. 7, I do not think it is the right position for anyone," Rohit said as there was a collective laugh in the room.

Rohit didn't reveal anything about the playing XI or any potential changes in the side but mentioned that the team was injury-free and everyone was available going into the decider.