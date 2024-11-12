'I know it’s still hurting all of us': Jemimah Rodrigues on India's T20 World Cup 2024 debacle

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jemimah Rodrigues.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has highlighted India's performance in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Jemimah, playing for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League, interacted with the media on the tournament's sidelines.

"Honestly, if I can be very frank, we didn’t play the best cricket we should have played as an Indian team," Jemimah said.

"Each one of us knows that. I know it’s still hurting all of us. I know it’s hard; it was one of those tournaments we would want to forget and move forward. Because we have the 50-over World Cup at home, we want to prepare well for that.

"We want to make sure as a team, we do well at the right time, and each player performs and takes the team through. So, in the end, I can’t pinpoint - what we spoke about in the dressing room was we need to look inside rather than pointing at others. Each individual knows what they need to do and how to get better and come," she added.

India were knocked out of the group stage after a shocking loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener before they went down to the then-defending champions Australia. The Aussies and the New Zealand, who were the eventual champions qualified from India's group.

India are scheduled to tour Australia soon and Jemimah noted that playing in the WBBL will help her to get used to the conditions.

It (playing the WBBL) will definitely help me a lot," Jemimah said. "Like, just coming here and getting used to the conditions, it’s a blessing going into the series after this, and I will be playing the same bowlers again. So, it’s nice to have this kind of preparation, if I could put it in those words, going into the series.

"But at the same time, lots of learnings are there. I think we are playing in Brisbane but not at the Gabba. But we are playing at Brisbane. So, it’s nice to be a local now. So, when my teammates come, I will take them around here," she said.