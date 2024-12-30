'I heard a noise, saw deviation': Pat Cummins gives his say on Yashasvi Jaiswal's debatable dismissal at MCG

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal was not impressed after his dismissal at MCG in 2nd innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second innings of the Melbourne Test came under question after the technology had no evidence to rule him out. Jaiswal was dismissed on 84 after having set his foot firm at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a draw, which ended in India's loss eventually.

Jaiswal tried pulling a short ball of Pat Cummins in the third session when India were under the pump for a draw. He didn't connect and the ball seemingly changed its direction at the time it passed the bat and gloves. While there was nothing on the ultra-edge, the technology for deciding edges off the bat, the third umpire ruled Jaiswal out after looking at the visual evidence he had seen.

Australian captain Cummins has given his say on the debatable decision. "I think it was clear that he hit it. I heard a noise (and) saw deviation. So I was absolutely certain that he hit it. As soon as we referred it, you could see him drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit it," Cummins said in the post-match press conference.

'MCG Test the best Test match I've been involved in': Cummins

Meanwhile, the Aussie skipper called the MCG Test the best he has been involved in. "When you take all that into account, I think that was the best Test match I've been involved in, in terms of 80-odd thousand on the first three days and (74,000) today, it was huge," Cummins said.

"It felt like it swung a lot as well, it never felt like we were so far ahead of the game that a win looked certain. Overall just one of those great wins. Just about everyone, as we were walking off, was trying to work out where it sits.

"I reckon that's right at the top - Edgbaston was pretty special, and I reckon that's pretty much on par. That was amazing," he added.

Coming back to Jaiswal's wicket, India captain Rohit Sharma also said that the Southpaw had nicked the ball. "Jaiswal did touch the ball. We all know the technology is not 100 percent by any means, but more often than not we have been falling on the wrong side of it. "We have to look at the overall Test match, we had our opportunities, we had our chances, but we didn't take them and we let Australia come back into the game when we had them 90/6," Rohit said.