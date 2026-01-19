'I'd be keen to do that': Steve Smith outlines his future goals with Australia after stellar BBL form Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith, on the back of some stellar performances in the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) took centre stage and outlined his future goals with Australia with the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith has been in incredible form in the shortest format of late. The star batter has been exceptional for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) season, and with the T20 World Cup approaching, Smith’s ambition of playing in the tournament might be a far-fetched dream.

It is worth noting that Australia has already announced its provisional squad for the T20 World Cup; unless any last-minute injuries change the plans, the inclusion of Smith in the World Cup squad has a very low chance.

However, the veteran batter is not looking towards the World Cup but has his sights fixed for the Olympics. "I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun,” Steve Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing and you never know,” he added.

George Bailey spoke up on Steve Smith’s situation

Furthermore, Cricket Australia’s chief of selectors, George Bailey, came forward and talked about the situation regarding the situation, branding it as a brilliant problem to have.

"It's a great problem to have, isn't it? He's playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the last couple of years, in a position that we've got really good coverage in. But if there were moving parts and something was required around there, no doubt his name would be in the mix,” Bailey said.

Also Read: