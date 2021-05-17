'I asked him what are you doing?' Sachin Tendulkar recalls first interaction with Virat Kohli

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN TENDULKAR File photo of Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has now established himself as the pioneer of Indian cricket with equal success in all formats of the game while Team India are a step away from the maiden World Test Championship title. However, back in 2008, when the U-19 winning captain made his international debut, Kohli was pranked by Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel, and Irfan Pathan into touching Sachin Tendulkar's feet saying its a norm in the Indian cricket dressing room.

Paying respect to his senior's wishes, Kohli had no problem in touching Tendulkar's feet and the legendary cricketer had no clue why would the young and upcoming cricketer do so?

"I didn't know what was happening. I asked him 'what are you doing?'. Told him that there was no need for this and such things don't happen. Then he got up and we looked at those guys, they started laughing," Tendulkar recalled during a YouTube show.

During the same show, Tendulkar also talked about his battle with anxiety during his playing days.

"Over period of time I realised that besides preparing physically for a game, you have to prepare yourself mentally also. In my mind the match started long before I entered the ground. The anxiety levels were very high," Tendulkar said.