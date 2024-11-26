'I am very sad to see you go': Delhi Capitals' co-owner reacts to Rishabh Pant's departure

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal reacted to Rishabh Pant's departure from the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. Pant, who has played for the Capitals since 2016, parted ways with the team ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and was then roped in by Lucknow Super Giants at the bidding war in Jeddah.

Jindal has reacted to Pant moving on from the Capitals ahead of the new season. "To Rishabh Rishabh Pant you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family," co-owner Jindal wrote in a social media post on X.

"I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite," he added.

Jindal wished Pant the best for the future. "Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at Delhi Capitals - other than when you play DC I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you," the co-owner wrote.

Meanwhile, Pant posted a comment on Jindal's social media post. "Thanku bhaiya the feeling is mutual. Means a lot," Rishabh wrote. The former DC captain had also penned a heartfelt note on social media after moving on from his long-associated franchise.

Pant reflected on his time at the Capitals, stating that he has grown in ways he had never imagined. He also expressed his gratitude towards the fans for cheering him 'in one of the toughest phases of my life'.

"Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years," Pant wrote in a picture post.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, the fans. You’ve embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life," Pant added pointing the 2023 season which he had missed due to a horrific car crash.

"As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he ended his post.

Pant broke the record for the most expensive player in an IPL auction ever after being roped in by LSG for Rs 27 crore. LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad were involved in a heated bidding war for the former DC skipper before LSG made the potential winning bid at Rs 20.75 crore. The Capitals raised their paddle for Right to Match but the Super Giants raised the amount to Rs 27 crore, following which the Capitals backed away and LSG got their man.