I am almost done with BCCI says Murali Vijay as he plans to play abroad

Murali Vijay who has not played any international match for the last four years has expressed disappointment with BCCI. The star player was once considered India's first option in Test cricket but now has planned to play abroad.

Murali last played a Test match for India in December 2018 against Australia. He has been out of the Indian ODI and Test teams since 2015. Even in IPL, he has failed to get a chance for the last two years.

Murali Vijay vs BCCI:

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay said in an interview.

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on the street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside," the 38-year-old cricketer expressed.

“I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened.”

Murali Vijay's career:

Vijay hasn't done much in a long time. Apart from international cricket, he is running out of form even in domestic cricket. BCCI has given chance to many such players in recent times who are above the age of 30. Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi are the biggest examples of this. Murali Vijay who was once a mainstay in the Indian Test batting lineup was dropped from the team due to his poor performance. He has played 61 Tests for India, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.39. He has 12 Test centuries and 15 half-centuries registered to his name.

