Hybrid model locked for ICC events involving BCCI and PCB as hosts to avoid Indo-Pak conflict l Report

In a major development regarding the venue for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly reached an agreement with the ICC over accepting a hybrid model for all the global tournaments in both India and Pakistan till 2027.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the PCB and ICC have reached an agreement for a hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, given that all ICC tournaments in India will be implemented under the same model - India vs Pakistan future games will take place at a neutral venue.

ICC's new Chairman Jay Shah held his first official meeting at Dubai headquarters on Thursday but it concluded without a result. In last week's virtual meeting, the PCB had agreed to a hybrid model but with the condition - that Pakistan will play their ICC matches in India on a neutral venue.

The above report also adds that India will play their Champions Trophy 2025 games at a neutral venue, most probable in the UAE or Sri Lanka. The semi-final and final games will also be held outside Pakistan only if India reach the knockouts.

More to follow...