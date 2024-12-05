Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Hybrid model locked for ICC events involving BCCI and PCB as hosts to avoid Indo-Pak conflict l Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board had reportedly asked the ICC to implement the hybrid model for all of its global tournaments in India after the world cricket body pushed for the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 22:21 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 22:45 IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Image Source : GETTY ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 in Pakistan

In a major development regarding the venue for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly reached an agreement with the ICC over accepting a hybrid model for all the global tournaments in both India and Pakistan till 2027.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the PCB and ICC have reached an agreement for a hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, given that all ICC tournaments in India will be implemented under the same model - India vs Pakistan future games will take place at a neutral venue.

ICC's new Chairman Jay Shah held his first official meeting at Dubai headquarters on Thursday but it concluded without a result. In last week's virtual meeting, the PCB had agreed to a hybrid model but with the condition - that Pakistan will play their ICC matches in India on a neutral venue.

The above report also adds that India will play their Champions Trophy 2025 games at a neutral venue, most probable in the UAE or Sri Lanka. The semi-final and final games will also be held outside Pakistan only if India reach the knockouts.

More to follow...

