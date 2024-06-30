Hurricane disrupts India cricket team's return plans; World Cup heroes to take charter flight to New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players celebrating T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados on June 29, 2024

India men's cricket team's return plans were reportedly hit by a hurricane in Barbados on Sunday, June 30. New T20 champions were supposed to travel to New York to take an Emirates flight to Mumbai but now will take a direct flight from Barbados en route to New Delhi.

According to a report from PTI, hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph disrupted the Indian team's plans to travel to New York. The Category 4 hurricane has been approaching Barbados and the airport in Bridgetown will not be operational on Sunday evening.

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is overseeing the situation as the Indian contingent consists of about 70 members waiting to return home. The BCCI is looking to manage a large aircraft from the USA to accommodate the Indian contingent.

T20 World Cup winners likely to meet PM Narendra Modi

The report also revealed that the team was scheduled to reach India via Dubai but now will take a direct charter flight to New Delhi where they might meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Prime Minister contacted winning team members to congratulate them for their success in the USA and West Indies.

"The team was supposed to leave from here (Bridgetown) to New York and then reach India via Dubai," a source told PTI. "But now the plan is to get a charter flight straight from here to Delhi. A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered."

Millions of fans are waiting for the Indian team's return after their memorable T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. The Indian contingent is expected to receive a hero's welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 2. Indian cricket fans waited 17 years to witness the Men in Blue's triumph in the T20 World Cup and 11 years for the ICC title.

Inputs from PTI