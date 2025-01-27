HUR vs THU, BBL Final Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hobart Hurricanes will aim for their maiden title against the Sydney Thunder in the final having topped the league table in the Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Sydney Thunder in the grand final of the 2024-25 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday, January 27. It has been a monumental turnaround from the Hurricanes, who have perennially been below-par performers in the BBL for a few years now. The fact that they have finished 6th, 5th, 6th and 5th again last season and have had to wait for seven years for their third final appearance, a maiden title to top the dream run would just be what Nathan Ellis, Matthew Wade and Co would want.

The Hurricanes topped the table and breezed through the three-time winners Sydney Sixers, showing the confidence they have in the group and David Warner, the Sydney Thunder skipper hoped that his team had the final blow in them to land on the Cane Train and sort of be the party poopers. The Thunder have relied on the sum-is-greater-than-the-parts theory as they haven't really had an individual have a breakout season but had players performing for them in key moments, like Sam Billings in the Challenger or Nathan McAndrew with the ball in the Eliminator.

Conversely, the Hurricanes had their key starters performing and in form throughout the season, which aided their campaign. Mitch Owen at the top had a century but overall kept giving the starts the Canes required after Wade moved down in the middle order. Tim David literally owned the Power Surge and the latter half of the innings, bullying the opposition into submission with the bowling led by Riley Meredith and skipper Ellis himself doing the job. Objectively, the Hurricanes are a more complete side than Thunder but as they say about knockouts and finals, it just takes one confident man and one underconfident/nervous opposition to throw it all away. Who will it be on Monday evening at the Ninja Stadium?

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Final, HUR vs THU

Mitch Owen, David Warner, Sam Billings, Ben McDermott, Tim David (c), Chris Jordan, Tom Andrews, Nathan McAndrew, George Garton, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade(w), Ben McDermott, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

Sydney Thunder: Jason Sangha, David Warner(c), Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings(w), Hugh Weibgen/Oliver Davies, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha