How much money will each member of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad get from BCCI's Rs 125 crore reward?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's World Cup-winning contingent.

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team ended the ICC trophy drought after lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. With their backs against the walls and the match pretty much gone, the Indians found a way to storm back into the contest and seal it with seven runs against South Africa in the final on June 29.

The nation dived into euphoria after the win and welcomed the champions in a grand way back home from the Caribbean. The Men in Blue received a prize money of Rs 20.42 crore from the ICC for being the winners of the trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also announced a Rs 125 crore reward for the entire team.

Now a report in Indian Express has revealed how the members of the World Cup winning team will receive the prize money announced by the BCCI.

As reported, each of the 15 World Cup squad members will get Rs 5 crore each including the three players - Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal - who did not get to play a single game. The coaching staff will also be rewarded with Rs 2.5 crore each. This includes the support staff members - head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

The five selectors - chief selector Ajit Agarkar and zonal selectors Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath will also get 1 crore each. The four reserve players - Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan will also get 1 crore each.

The backroom staff including physiotherapists, throwdown specialists, masseurs and the strength and conditioning coach will bag 2 crore each from the sum of 125 crore. The report added that the team's video analyst, BCCI staff members for the World Cup including the logistics manager and the media officers will also earn money from the prize pool.

India ended a long wait for an ICC title. The Men in Blue had last won a global tournament in 2013 when an MS Dhoni-led team won the Champions Trophy. India's last World Cup came in 2011, while the last T20 World crown was earned in 2007.