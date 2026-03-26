How many ODIs will India play till mid-2027 as BCCI announces home season schedule?

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 2026-27 home season schedule with some action-packed series lined up. Four teams will be visiting India from September 2026 till the early late early March 2027.

The major headline is the announcement of the Border-Gavaskar series schedule and venues as India gear up to host Australia for a five-match series. The series will start on January 21 in Nagpur, with Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad hosting the next four matches, and the tour will end on March 3.

India's ODI schedule till May as eyes set on World Cup 2027

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have a busy ODI schedule too as they prepare themselves for the ODI World Cup 2027. Following the IPL 2026, India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODI matches. As per the schedule announced by the BCCI, India will host West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for white-ball games. The home season will kick off with a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in September-October 2026.

Sri Lanka will travel to India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in December, while Zimbabwe will visit India for the first time for a bilateral series since 2002. They will play three ODIs against India in January before the BGT kicks in.

India to travel to Ireland, England for white-ball games

There is more white-ball action for India beyond the home season, as the Men in Blue will travel to Ireland for two T20Is and to England for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

India to play 20 ODIs till mid 2027

According to the fixtures announced so far, India will be playing in 20 ODI matches till the middle of 2027. Following the BGT in early March, players will be busy with the IPL 2027 and will then get to play international cricket only after that.

Eyes will be glued on the screens when India will play ODIs, as this is the only format in which fans can see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. They are gearing themselves up for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.

Here are India’s full ODI fixtures till mid 2027:

3 ODI vs Afghanistan

3 ODI vs England

3 ODI vs West Indies

5 ODI vs New Zealand

3 ODI vs Sri Lanka

3 ODI vs Zimbabwe